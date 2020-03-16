Learning the lyrics to Butta Bomma so we can sing it to Allu Arjun; Guess who is going gaga over it

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo released in January and the film set the box office on fire with its amazing business. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film crossed Rs 250 crore worldwide at the box office, along with the positive response from the audience. While the content of the film was well-received by the audience, the songs managed to grab the limelight. One of the songs from the film, Butta Bomma became the most viewed and chartbuster song of the year. The peppy track has been sung by popular Bollywood singer, Armaan Malik.

Butta Bomma song featuring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde is still loved by the audience. Besides music, the crazy dance moves of Bunny in the song are the highlights. Not only the audience and fans of the superstar are going gaga over it, but Netflix also can't wait to learn the lyrics of Butta Bomma. The official account of the OTT platform took to social media and wrote, "Learning the lyrics to Butta Bomma so we can sing it to Allu Arjun #MCM." Well, seems like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo might be released on Netflix, however, there is no clarity regarding the same yet.



View this post on Instagram Learning the lyrics to Butta Bomma so we can sing it to Allu Arjun #MCM A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in) on Mar 16, 2020 at 1:41am PDT

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas and Produced under the banners of Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is one of the biggest Telugu hits of 2020.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun will soon gear up for his next film, AA20 with director Sukumar. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role.

Watch Butta Bomma song here:

