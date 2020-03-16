Learning the lyrics to Butta Bomma so we can sing it to Allu Arjun; Guess who is going gaga over it
Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo released in January and the film set the box office on fire with its amazing business. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film crossed Rs 250 crore worldwide at the box office, along with the positive response from the audience. While the content of the film was well-received by the audience, the songs managed to grab the limelight. One of the songs from the film, Butta Bomma became the most viewed and chartbuster song of the year. The peppy track has been sung by popular Bollywood singer, Armaan Malik.
Directed by Trivikram Srinivas and Produced under the banners of Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is one of the biggest Telugu hits of 2020.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun will soon gear up for his next film, AA20 with director Sukumar. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role.
Watch Butta Bomma song here:
Add new comment