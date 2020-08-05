Lebanon Explosion: Rakul Preet Singh calls it heartbreaking, Hansika Motwani prays for victims in Beirut blast

Many South Indian celebrities like Rakul Preet Singh, Hansika Motwani, Harish Kalyan and others took to social media and offered their prayers as soon as the news broke out.

On Tuesday, the news about the massive explosion in Beirut, the capital city of Lebanon, took social media by storm. The horrific blasts have reportedly killed more than 73 people and wounded over 4,000. Many South Indian celebrities like Rakul Preet Singh, Hansika Motwani, Harish Kalyan and others took to social media as soon as the news broke out. The celebs expressed shock and grief over this shocking incident. Harish Kalyan tweeted, “All our prayers with the people of #Beirut #Lebanon.”

Rakul Preet Singh took to Twitter and prayed for victims in Beirut blast. She tweeted, "This is heartbreaking!!! Whyyyy??? 2020 enough now please. My heart goes out to the people of Beirut Broken heart strength to the families Face with cold sweat."

Condolences are pouring from across the world. Actress Hansika Motwani also prayed for victims in Beirut blast.

Gautham Karthik tweeted, "This is horrifying! My prayers for the people of #Beirut #Lebanon."

Check out below:

#Beirut needs more than our tears now. — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) August 5, 2020

According to media reports, the city witnessed two major blasts that devastated Beirut's port. A couple of videos of the incident have surfaced on social media. Many people from different countries are expressing solidarity and sympathy over the explosions that has killed many. Also Read: When Samantha Akkineni OPENED UP about past relationship & feeling blessed to have Naga Chaitanya in her life

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×