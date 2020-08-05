Lebanon Explosion: Rakul Preet Singh calls it heartbreaking, Hansika Motwani prays for victims in Beirut blast
On Tuesday, the news about the massive explosion in Beirut, the capital city of Lebanon, took social media by storm. The horrific blasts have reportedly killed more than 73 people and wounded over 4,000. Many South Indian celebrities like Rakul Preet Singh, Hansika Motwani, Harish Kalyan and others took to social media as soon as the news broke out. The celebs expressed shock and grief over this shocking incident. Harish Kalyan tweeted, “All our prayers with the people of #Beirut #Lebanon.”
Rakul Preet Singh took to Twitter and prayed for victims in Beirut blast. She tweeted, "This is heartbreaking!!! Whyyyy??? 2020 enough now please. My heart goes out to the people of Beirut Broken heart strength to the families Face with cold sweat."
Condolences are pouring from across the world. Actress Hansika Motwani also prayed for victims in Beirut blast.
Gautham Karthik tweeted, "This is horrifying! My prayers for the people of #Beirut #Lebanon."
#Beirut needs more than our tears now.
— Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) August 5, 2020
This is horrifying!
My prayers for the people of #Beirut #Lebanon https://t.co/dLfbOObWQv
— Gautham Karthik (@Gautham_Karthik) August 4, 2020
This is heartbreaking!!! Whyyyy??? 2020 enough now please. My heart goes out to the people of Beirut strength to the families https://t.co/XuGOYdyVny
— Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) August 5, 2020
— Manjima Mohan (@mohan_manjima) August 4, 2020
All our prayers with the people of #Beirut #Lebanonhttps://t.co/5NelSBszuH
— Harish Kalyan (@iamharishkalyan) August 4, 2020
The Images and videos coming out of #Beirut is heartbreaking. 2020 continues with new disasters... My Prayers and thoughts with the people of Lebanon
— Priya Anand (@PriyaAnand) August 4, 2020
According to media reports, the city witnessed two major blasts that devastated Beirut's port. A couple of videos of the incident have surfaced on social media. Many people from different countries are expressing solidarity and sympathy over the explosions that has killed many.