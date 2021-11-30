'Legend is no more'; Prakash Raj, Ravi Teja, Thaman mourn the loss of lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry

Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry passes away
Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry passed away today, November 30. The legend passed away at a private hospital today due to lung cancer-related complications. Celebrities like Prakash Raj, Ravi Teja, S Thaman, and others have penned heartfelt notes as they mourn his loss. 

Ram Pothineni shared the picture of Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry alongside an emotional note that read, "Thank you #SirivennelaSeetharamaSastry Garu for your unparalleled contribution to our industry. You shall forever be remembered and missed. Honoured to have known you and worked with you. Rest in peace sir." 

Kona Venkat tweeted, "This is unbelievable and the most disastrous news for every Telugu person ..Tearful farewell to Sitaramashastri."

 

Nani shared a heartwarming picture of him hugging Sastry with a caption that read, "His words, his songs and his magic will live forever." 

Adivi Sesh, Nithiin, and many others celebs are mourning the loss of the iconic personality who has penned lyrics for over 3,000 songs until 2020. 

Check out tweets below: 

