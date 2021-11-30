'Legend is no more'; Prakash Raj, Ravi Teja, Thaman mourn the loss of lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry
Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry passed away today, November 30. The legend passed away at a private hospital today due to lung cancer-related complications. Celebrities like Prakash Raj, Ravi Teja, S Thaman, and others have penned heartfelt notes as they mourn his loss.
Ram Pothineni shared the picture of Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry alongside an emotional note that read, "Thank you #SirivennelaSeetharamaSastry Garu for your unparalleled contribution to our industry. You shall forever be remembered and missed. Honoured to have known you and worked with you. Rest in peace sir."
Kona Venkat tweeted, "This is unbelievable and the most disastrous news for every Telugu person ..Tearful farewell to Sitaramashastri."
సిరివెన్నెల సీతారామశాస్త్రి గారు ఇక లేరు అనే వార్త నన్ను తీవ్ర మనస్థాపానికి గురిచేసింది. అలుపెరుగక రాసిన ఆయన కలం నేడు ఆగినా, రాసిన అక్షరాలు తెలుగు భాష ఉన్నంత కాలం అందరికీ చిరస్మరణీయంగా నిలిచివుంటాయి.— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) November 30, 2021
ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని ఆ దేవుడిని మనసారా ప్రార్థిస్తున్నాను. pic.twitter.com/O1fgNJEqau
Thank you #SirivennelaSeetharamaSastry Garu for your unparalleled contribution to our industry. You shall forever be remembered and missed. Honoured to have known you and worked with you. Rest in peace sir. #RAPO pic.twitter.com/NbOHj8wc5F— RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) November 30, 2021
Shocked to hear about #SirivennelaSeetharamaSastry sir's passing! #TFI will definitely miss you a lot sir..#RipSirivennellaSeetharamasastry pic.twitter.com/nktjWPEpNo— Simran (@SimranbaggaOffc) November 30, 2021
This is unbelievable and the most disastrous news for every Telugu person..— KONA VENKAT (@konavenkat99) November 30, 2021
అక్షరానికి అన్యాయం చేసి, సాహిత్యాన్ని ఒంటరి చేసి అందనంత దూరం వెళ్లిపోయిన మహాకవి, మహా మనీషి గురువు గారు సీతారామశాస్త్రి గారికి కన్నీటి వీడ్కోలు pic.twitter.com/Bm4foXUTO2
Nani shared a heartwarming picture of him hugging Sastry with a caption that read, "His words, his songs and his magic will live forever."
His words, his songs and his magic will live forever.— Nani (@NameisNani) November 30, 2021
ఆయన సాహిత్యం లోని సిరివెన్నెల మన మనసుల మీద ఎప్పటికీ అలానే వుంటుంది.
వీడుకోలు గురువు గారూ.. pic.twitter.com/YWOxLvsebj
Adivi Sesh, Nithiin, and many others celebs are mourning the loss of the iconic personality who has penned lyrics for over 3,000 songs until 2020.
Check out tweets below:
Shocked to know about the demise of #SrivennelaSeetharamSastry Garu. Your contribution to music will always be cherished. Rest in Peace, Sir..— nithiin (@actor_nithiin) November 30, 2021
That Tirupati trip was my honour sir.— Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) November 30, 2021
Rest In Poetry. #SeetharamaSastry garu pic.twitter.com/GJBypMEevi
Terrible news for the Telugu community, Telugu literary will never be the same without you, #SiriVennelaSeetharamasastry sir.. You will be missed forever.. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/Uh0Ub8JlrF— Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) November 30, 2021
THE LEGEND IS NO MORE— thaman S (@MusicThaman) November 30, 2021
REST IN PEACE #Seetharamasastry gaaru #RipSirivennellaSeetharamasastry gaaru pic.twitter.com/kyW5gipXTb
Also Read: Choreographer Shiva Shankar passes away after battling COVID 19