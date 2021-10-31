Legendary actor Kaikala Satyanarayana hospitalised

Actor-producer-politician, Kaikala Satyanarayana has been hospitalised. According to media reports, he was admitted to the hospital on Saturday night after he slipped and fell in his house four days ago. As the pain did not subside, the family decided to admit him to the hospital for further treatment. His condition is said to be stable now.

Movie Artists Association president Manchu Vishnu had recently met Kaikala Satyanarayana after his big win in MAA elections. The veteran actor Kaikala Satyanarayana has appeared in over 750 films and has also served as the Member of Parliament in the 11th Lok Sabha representing Machilipatnam constituency from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Kaikala is the recipient of the 2011 Raghupathi Venkaiah Award. He made his debut in 1959 when he was first noticed by D. L. Narayana, who offered him a role in his film Sipayi Koothuru directed by Changayya.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Vijay Deverakonda and brother Anand have a blast on Diwali special episode with Nagarjuna