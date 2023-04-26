Legendary actor Mamukkoya passes away at 76; Tovino Thomas, Jayasurya offer condolences

Actor Mamukkoya passed away at 1:05 PM today, after being treated for a cardiac arrest he had suffered two days ago in his hometown Malappuram. He was attending a private function, when he suddenly collapsed and was rushed to a hospital in Kozhikode. The doctors moved the actor to ventilator support as his condition wasn’t stable. The actor passed away some time ago with his family and close one’s present at the hospital.

The legendary actor’s demise is certainly devastating for the Malayalam cinema and has left fans and followers shocked.

An unexpected farewell to the comedic genius

Mamukkuya was attending the inauguration of a private football tournament in Malappuram, when he had a cardiac arrest. He was first moved to a private hospital under Intensive Care Unit but was again shifted to another hospital in Kozhikode for advanced treatment. Mamukkoya, born in the year 1946 started out as a theater actor before making his debut in films. His first film role was in 1979 in the movie ‘Anyarude Bhoomi’, which was his big break. The actor is often referred to as the “King of Thug Dialogues” among Malayalee audiences for his ability to deliver zingers and catchy one-liners in the most intense of scenes. His stature has been elevated because of his natural style of performance and genuinely innocent Malappuram accent, which is a trademark of his on-screen persona. Mamukkoya has acted in a record 450 movies in his career in supporting and key roles and is one of Kerala’s most original comedians. The industry is clearly in shock and condolence wishes have been coming in from major stars like Tovino Thomas, Jayasurya, and many others.

Film work and Legacy

He has been a constant in Malayalam cinema with films like Doore Doore Oru Koodu Koottam’, ‘Gandhinagar Second Street’, ‘Nadodikkattu’, ‘Pattanapravesham’, ‘Unnikale Oru Kadha Parayam’, ‘Vadakkunokkiyantram’, and many more, where he played the next-door neighbor, father figures or the comedic sidekick with equal panache. The actor is also a prominent part of social media interactions between Malayalees, often referencing lines and jokes from his illustrious film career. There is no household in Kerala, where his presence has not been felt in one way or the other, by way of his iconic film roles. He is part of the pop culture of Kerala and no day goes by for any Malayalee without referring to his characters from his legendary resume.

