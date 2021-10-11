Legendary actor Nedumudi Venu passes away; Celebs offer heartfelt condolences

In a heartbreaking news, Kesavan Venugopal, known by his stage name Nedumudi Venu, passes away at 73. The 3-time National Award-winning actor was admitted to a private hospital's Intensive Care Unit in Thiruvananthapuram. According to media reports, he was rushed to the hospital on October 10 after he developed an uneasiness.

Sound designer Resul Pookutty shared the news about Kesavan Venugopal's demise on Twitter. He tweeted, "Dear Venuchettan… you were family to me…heartbroken! I can’t find words to express to describe your loss…. You will be missed as long as Malayalam cinema exist… May your soul find eternal peace…Pranams."

Many other celebs like Tovino Thomas, Jayasurya, Neeraj Madhav, Kalidas Jayaram have offered heartfelt condolences to the legendary actor. Kalidas Jayaram recollected the times he shared the screen space with Venugopal.

He wrote, "Had the opportunity to the share screen with this great actor multiple times ...RIP Venu sir."

Kesavan Venugopal had recently recovered from COVID-19. Malayalam cinema has lost one of the great actors of the industry.

For the unversed, Kesavan Venugopal had also tried his hand in direction with film Pooram. He has also acted in a few Tamil films with director Shankar and Kamal Haasan's Indian and Vikram's Anniyan.

Rest in Peace, Kesavan Venugopal!