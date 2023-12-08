Legendary actress from Kannada cinema, Leelavathi passes away at 85

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Veteran actress of Kannada cinema, Leelavathi took her final breath at the age of 85 at a private hospital in Nelamangala on the outskirts of Bengaluru city today, 8th of December.

The loss of such an eminent personality has left a gut-wrenching pain in the hearts of millions, especially for those who enjoyed her films in Kannada. The actress had been suffering from age-related diseases which led to her demise at the hospital.

Veteran actress Leelavathi passes away at 85

The actress who was predominantly active in Kannada films since 1958 had an illustrious career that spanned towards Telugu and a few Tamil films as well.

The actress became a household name in Kannada cinema over her 50-year career spanning more than 600 films. She was best known for her performances alongside the legendary Dr. Rajkumar, beginning with their 1959 film Dharma Vijaya.

The two stars appeared together in numerous popular movies like Bhakta Kumbara, Mana Mecchida Madadi, and Thoogu Deepa. Over the decades, their extensive on-screen collaboration and notable performances propelled both to great fame among Kannada audiences.

Other than Rajkumar, the actress has also shared screen space with Kannada yesteryear actors like Udayakumar, Vishnuvardhan, Shankar Nag, and many more. Moreover, the actress has also played roles in Tamil films alongside Gemini Ganeshan, Kamal Haasan, and Rajinikanth.

More about Leelavathi

The actress had been living with her actor son Kannada actor and dancer Vinod Raj at Nelamangala for many years. Her son also had a partial filmography appearing in the 2009 Kannada film Yaaradu which also marked Leelavathi's final acting venture.

Including the former film, Leelavathi has also produced four films in total from the 1990s, though not gaining much appeal and success as a producer.

Over her career, Leelavathi received several awards and honors, including the Dr Rajkumar Lifetime Achievement Award in 1999, and also earned an honorary doctorate from Tumkur University in 2008.

After learning about the ill state of the actress over the past few weeks, prominent Sandalwood actors like Shiva Rajkumar, Darshan Thoogudeepa, and many more came to visit her at her residence and spent some time with her.

