Legendary actress from Kannada cinema, Leelavathi passes away at 85
Veteran Kannada actress Leelavathi who worked in numerous films over the years has succumbed to a respiratory illness at the age of 85. Let us mourn the loss of a great talent.
Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.
Veteran actress of Kannada cinema, Leelavathi took her final breath at the age of 85 at a private hospital in Nelamangala on the outskirts of Bengaluru city today, 8th of December.
The loss of such an eminent personality has left a gut-wrenching pain in the hearts of millions, especially for those who enjoyed her films in Kannada. The actress had been suffering from age-related diseases which led to her demise at the hospital.
Veteran actress Leelavathi passes away at 85
The actress who was predominantly active in Kannada films since 1958 had an illustrious career that spanned towards Telugu and a few Tamil films as well.
The actress became a household name in Kannada cinema over her 50-year career spanning more than 600 films. She was best known for her performances alongside the legendary Dr. Rajkumar, beginning with their 1959 film Dharma Vijaya.
The two stars appeared together in numerous popular movies like Bhakta Kumbara, Mana Mecchida Madadi, and Thoogu Deepa. Over the decades, their extensive on-screen collaboration and notable performances propelled both to great fame among Kannada audiences.
Other than Rajkumar, the actress has also shared screen space with Kannada yesteryear actors like Udayakumar, Vishnuvardhan, Shankar Nag, and many more. Moreover, the actress has also played roles in Tamil films alongside Gemini Ganeshan, Kamal Haasan, and Rajinikanth.
More about Leelavathi
The actress had been living with her actor son Kannada actor and dancer Vinod Raj at Nelamangala for many years. Her son also had a partial filmography appearing in the 2009 Kannada film Yaaradu which also marked Leelavathi's final acting venture.
Including the former film, Leelavathi has also produced four films in total from the 1990s, though not gaining much appeal and success as a producer.
Over her career, Leelavathi received several awards and honors, including the Dr Rajkumar Lifetime Achievement Award in 1999, and also earned an honorary doctorate from Tumkur University in 2008.
After learning about the ill state of the actress over the past few weeks, prominent Sandalwood actors like Shiva Rajkumar, Darshan Thoogudeepa, and many more came to visit her at her residence and spent some time with her.
ALSO READ: Year Ender 2023: From Dada to RDX; top 6 South debutant directors and their must-watch films
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Kashyap feels his films could fare better if he was a Tamil or Malayalam director
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and co. to start Firoz Nadiadwallah’s Welcome To The Jungle in Mid-December
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: ‘I feel really grateful’; Alia Bhatt reflects on professional and personal milestones at Red Sea Festival