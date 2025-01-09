Legendary Malayalam playback singer P Jayachandran passes away at age of 80 after reportedly fighting cancer

Trigger warning: This article contains mention of an individual’s death.

Legendary Malayalam playback singer P. Jayachandran has passed away at the age of 80. The veteran singer had been an integral part of Malayalam cinema and its music for decades. The news of his death was shared by industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai on X (formerly Twitter).

According to various reports, including The Times of India, the singer had been battling cancer for quite some time. While undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thrissur, he succumbed to the illness, leaving behind a legacy of immortal tracks.

P. Jayachandran was born on March 3, 1944, in Ravipuram, Kochi, Kerala. He was the third son of Ravivarma Kochanian Thamburan of Tripunithura Kovilakam, a member of the Cochin Royal Family, and Subhadrakunjamma of the Paliyam Palace.

After his family moved from Kochi to Irinjalakuda in Thrissur during his early years, Jayachandran completed his schooling and education in the district. A graduate in Zoology, he also received numerous prizes for playing the mridangam and performing light music during his youth.

Over his illustrious career, P. Jayachandran sang over 16,000 songs across several languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada. He also ventured into acting in a few films.

Starting his career in Malayalam, he collaborated with several iconic musicians, including G. Devarajan, M.S. Baburaj, V. Dakshinamoorthy, K. Raghavan, M.S. Viswanathan, Ilaiyaraaja, Koti, Shyam, M.M. Keeravani, Vidyasagar, A.R. Rahman, and many more.

Advertisement

Popularly known by his nickname “Bhava Gayakan,” meaning “Expressive Singer,” Jayachandran received numerous accolades throughout his career. He won the National Award for Best Male Playback Singer in 1986 for the movie Sree Narayana Guru. Additionally, he received several Kerala State Film Awards and two Tamil Nadu State Film Awards.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Allu Arjun spotted exiting Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office in Mumbai; possible collaboration on cards?