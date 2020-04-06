Legendary musician MK Arjunan passes away at 84; Resul Pookutty expresses grief as he pens a note

As the news of MK Arjunan's sad demise came out, it left the entire Mollywood industry in shock. Resul Pookutty expressed his grief on social media and also penned a note.

State Award-winning Malayalam music composer from Kerala, legendary musician MK Arjunan passed away at 84. He took his last breath on Monday at 3:30 AM at his residence in Palluruthi, Cochin. As the news of MK Arjunan's sad demise came out, it left the entire Mollywood industry in shock. Resul Pookutty expressed his grief on social media and also penned a note. He tweeted, “My heartfelt condolences .... many of your tunes are etched in my memory, your artistry has shaped up many generations of music lovers! Your absence is a vacuum... RIP.”

During a career spanning 50 years in the music industry, Arjunan Master has scored music for more than 500 songs in over 218 Malayalam films. He started his journey by being a part of small-time amateur plays, music composing but eventually, it turned out to be his passion. He later associated with top names like Changanassery Geedha, People's Theatre, Kalidasa Kalakendram, Desabhimani Theatres, Alleppey Theatres and KPAC. Karuthapurnami was his debut movie as a composer which was released in 1968. Some of his hit numbers are Paadatha Veenayum Paadum, Pournami Chandrika and Kasthuri Manakkunnallo.

My heartfelt condolences .... many of your tunes are etched in my memory, your artistry has shaped up many generations of music lovers! Your absence is a vacuum.... RIP pic.twitter.com/evcSuuCa7M — resul pookutty (@resulp) April 6, 2020

To unversed, MK Arjunan gave AR Rahman his first musical break in 1981. It was the time when Rahman stepped into the music industry as a keyboard player for Shreyas Production’s Malayalam movie - Adima Changala.

