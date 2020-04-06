Legendary musician MK Arjunan passes away at 84; Resul Pookutty expresses grief as he pens a note
State Award-winning Malayalam music composer from Kerala, legendary musician MK Arjunan passed away at 84. He took his last breath on Monday at 3:30 AM at his residence in Palluruthi, Cochin. As the news of MK Arjunan's sad demise came out, it left the entire Mollywood industry in shock. Resul Pookutty expressed his grief on social media and also penned a note. He tweeted, “My heartfelt condolences .... many of your tunes are etched in my memory, your artistry has shaped up many generations of music lovers! Your absence is a vacuum... RIP.”
My heartfelt condolences .... many of your tunes are etched in my memory, your artistry has shaped up many generations of music lovers! Your absence is a vacuum.... RIP pic.twitter.com/evcSuuCa7M
— resul pookutty (@resulp) April 6, 2020
To unversed, MK Arjunan gave AR Rahman his first musical break in 1981. It was the time when Rahman stepped into the music industry as a keyboard player for Shreyas Production’s Malayalam movie - Adima Changala.
Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.
Add new comment