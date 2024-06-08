Legendary Ramoji Film City founder Ramoji Rao passes away at 87; Celebs Ram Charan, Jr NTR express their condolences

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Indian media personality and the founder of Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, Cherukuri Ramoji Rao, passed away on June 8, 2024. The prominent face of Indian cinema had succumbed to death at the age of 87, leaving behind a legacy none would forget.

The media baron had been admitted to the hospital on June 5, where he was undergoing treatment for high blood pressure and breathlessness. He was later put on ventilation support after his surgery, but his condition deteriorated.

Ramoji Film City founder Ramoji Rao passes away at 87

Many well-known celebrities, including Jr NTR, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Manoj Manchu, expressed their condolences as Ramoji Rao passed away. Jr NTR went on to pen the words, “A media tycoon and a giant of Indian cinema, his absence is irreparable. The news that he is no longer with us is very sad,” calling him one in a million.

See Jr NTR’s tweet:

The actor even added that he’d never forget the memories they shared since his debut Telugu film, Ninnu Choodalani. Moreover, Ram Charan and the crew of Game Changer expressed their condolences to the media personality by offering a moment of silence.

See Ram Charan and the team of Game Changer offering condolences:

See other celebrity reactions:

Who was Ramoji Rao?

Cherukuri Ramoji Rao was an Indian businessman and film producer, popularly known for founding the world’s biggest production facility, Ramoji Film City. Besides being a well-known face in Indian cinema, the entrepreneur was also prominent in the media industry, owning a newspaper, a network of TV channels, and a film production company.

Moreover, he had also diversified his business expertise into ventures like chit funds, a shopping mall, film distribution, and much more. The personality is also known for receiving five Nandi Awards and a National Award for his contributions to cinema. Moreover, he had also won a Padma Vibhushan back in 2016 for his contributions to journalism, education, and literature.

The popular producer last bankrolled a movie, Dagudumootha Dandakor, in 2015, a comedy-drama starring Rajendra Prasad and Sara Arjun.

