Legendary singer Shri SP Balasubrahmanyam felicitated with Padma Vibhushan Posthumously

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam or SPB as he was fondly called by his fans, was a veteran singer in the Indian movie industry. The singer, who passed away in November 2020, has been felicitated with India's prestigious award Padma Vibhushan Posthumously for his contribution to Art. Many celebs, fans had requested the government to honour him.

SP Balasubrahmanyam is considered one of the greatest playback singers and has crooned over 40,000 songs in languages like Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam in a career span of five decades. He garnered six National Film Awards for Best Male Playback Singer for his works in four different languages and is also a proud recipient of the highest civilian award like the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan, from the Government of India.

SPB is known for blockbuster songs like Kadhal Rojave, Urvashi Urvashi, Andhamaina Premarani, Bangaru Kodi Petta, Jamamurarathiri, Konji Konji and many others. The singer's last song is Annaatthe Annaatthe from Rajinikanth's movie Annaatthe, which was released for Diwali.

SP Balasubrahmanyam lost his life after a long fight with COVID-19. He was admitted to the MGM Hospital in Chennai on August 5th when he tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. However, the legendary singer passed away due to a cardio-respiratory arrest.

The Padma Awards 2020 and 2021 were held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on 8 November. Presided by President Ram Nath Kovind, the award ceremony also saw Prime Minister Narenda Modi as well as Home Minister Amit Shah and Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu in attendance. Several awardees from different fields like agriculture, sports, art, cinema, music, education among others were felicitated.