Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam donates his ancestral home to Kanchi math

Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has apparently donated his ancestral home in Nellore to Kanchi math. SP Balasubrahmanyam has sung in various industries, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. His recent song Chumma Kizhi for Superstar Rajinikanth’s cop action flick Darbar. A video of SPB singing in the math in front of the Kanchi Acharya Sri Vijayendra Saraswathi was posted by editor Gurumurthy on his Twitter account. He posted the video and stated that the home was donated to the math.

Posting the video, he wrote, “SP Balasubramaniam famous singer has donated his ancestral home at Nellore to Kanchi Math. He is singing in the presence of Kanchi Acharya Sri Vijayendra Saraswathi at his home in Nellore which he donated”. It is reported that he donated the house to the math even though several commercial offers were offered to the singer.

Before this, the singer was in headlines after he took part in a fund-raising musical programme, Swaranabhuthi 2020, organised by Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement (SVYM) for its palliative care programme. Talking during the programme, Balasubramaniam called it a ‘Service to God’. Reports suggest that in the past 11 years, the programme has supported more than 2,000 terminally ill patients in Mysuru. It started in 2009 and about 400 terminally ill patients who are suffering from cancer, HIV/AIDS, stroke, spinal cord injury and cerebral palsy among others, in Mysuru.