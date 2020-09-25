Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passes away

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam breathed his last in a Chennai based private hospital

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on Friday, confirmed his son and actor SP Charan in a press meet. He addressed the press and revealed that his father breathed his last today at MGM Hospital, Chennai. A teary eyed Charan said that his father will live forever in the form of his fans. His son stated that the singer breathed his last at 1:00 pm. SPB was receiving treatment in the hospital for the past 50 days after testing positive for COVID 19 on August 5.

The singer’s health went for a toss a couple of weeks after he was admitted to the hospital and he was on ventilator and ECMO support. However, his health improved and a couple of days back and Charan even stated that his father was eager to get back home. He stated that SPB even started watching cricket match and started following news. Last evening, Kamal Haasan visited the singer in the hospital and stated that he was in a bad health condition.

Legendary director Bharathiraja, who is also a close aide of SPB, said that he was very emotional and out of words. He was 74 years old. Yesterday, doctors from MGM Hospital released a media bulletin where they revealed that the singer’s health turned critical and it was difficult to save him. This news has come as a huge shock to his fans and industry people, who even held a mass prayer last month for the singer to recover soon.

SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away at 1:04 pm today, announces his son SP Charan. pic.twitter.com/o7y8X2d6Kz — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020

