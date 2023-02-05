Legendary singer Vani Jairam passes away; Chennai police registers a case under suspicious death

Vani Jairam, the legendary singer passed away on February 4, Saturday. The Padma Bhushan winner was found dead at her residence in Chennai on Saturday morning. Reportedly, Vani Jairam was living alone at her residence on Haddows Road in Chennai since 2018, after the demise of her husband Jairam. According to the reports, the singer's house helper, who used to do the daily chores arrived at her residence around 10.45 AM, and even after ringing the doorbell repeatedly, there was no response.

Vani Jairam's death cause