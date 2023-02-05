Legendary singer Vani Jairam passes away; Chennai police registers a case under suspicious death
Vani Jairam, the legendary singer passed away in Chennai on February 4, Saturday. Reportedly, the Chennai police has now registered a case on suspicious death.
Vani Jairam, the legendary singer passed away on February 4, Saturday. The Padma Bhushan winner was found dead at her residence in Chennai on Saturday morning. Reportedly, Vani Jairam was living alone at her residence on Haddows Road in Chennai since 2018, after the demise of her husband Jairam. According to the reports, the singer's house helper, who used to do the daily chores arrived at her residence around 10.45 AM, and even after ringing the doorbell repeatedly, there was no response.
Vani Jairam's death cause
As per the latest updates, Vani Jairam's maid Malarkodi immediately contacted the singer's sister, Uma, after she failed to open the door. Both of them entered the house using a duplicate key, and the veteran singer was found dead on the floor of her bedroom. They immediately informed the Chennai police, and Vani Jairam's mortal remains were later shifted to Kilpauk Government hospital for further examination and post-mortem. If the reports are to be believed, the singer had bruise marks on her forehead.
Hopelessly in love with Indian cinema, Akhila grew up watching Malayalam and Tamil films and those are still her firs...Read more