Legendary Tamil music composer Deva passes away at 75 in Chennai; Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan pay tribute

Content Warning: The article contains mention of a person's demise, which can be triggering. Reader discretion is advised.

Veteran music composer Deva, fondly known as the ‘King of Gaana’ for his contributions to Tamil music, has passed away on October 17 at the age of 75. The legendary musician reportedly suffered a heart attack and breathed his last at a private hospital in Chennai. His demise has left the South Indian film industry and fans mourning the loss of a celebrated musical talent.

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Music composer Deva passes away due to heart attack

According to reports by Sun News, Deva passed away on Saturday at a private hospital in Kodambakkam, Chennai. Reports state that he was admitted to Surya Hospital at around 8:30 AM following a heart attack. Rajinikanth attended his funeral and paid his last respect to the late legend.

Khushbu Sundar, who reportedly met the composer just 10 days before his demise, expressed shock over his passing. Kamal Haasan, Chinmayi also joined those mourning the loss of the veteran musician, as tributes poured in from the film fraternity and fans who grew up listening to his memorable compositions.

About Deva’s musical legacy

Born Devanesan Chokkalingam on November 20, 1950, Deva passed away just weeks before his 76th birthday. Over a career spanning several decades, he composed music for more than 400 films across Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema. His journey as a film composer began with the 1986 Tamil film Maattukara Mannaru, marking the start of an influential career in South Indian entertainment.

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One of Deva’s most enduring contributions remains the iconic introductory music associated with Rajinikanth. Composed for the superstar’s 1992 film Annamalai, the signature score accompanying the ‘Super Star Rajni’ title card continues to be associated with the actor’s on-screen introductions.

Beyond his celebrated collaboration with Rajinikanth, Deva created memorable soundtracks for several leading stars, including Kamal Haasan, Vijay, Ajith Kumar, and Pawan Kalyan.

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