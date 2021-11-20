Legendary Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayan in critical condition

Legendary Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana, who was hospitalised on November 1, is currently in critical condition. Reportedly, since yesterday night, the actor's health deteriorated. The sources also revealed that the actor has been shifted to Apollo hospital today in the early hours.

According to media reports, he was admitted to the hospital after he slipped and fell in his house four days ago as he also complained of breathlessness. The 86-year-old actor has been suffering from age-related issues.

Kaikala Satyanarayana, the biggest and legendary actor of Tollywood, extended his support to Manchu Vishnu for the MAA Elections.

Kaikala Satyanarayana is regarded as one of the finest actors in the Telugu film industry. Known as Navarasa Nata Sarvabouma, Satyanarayana has acted in more than 700 films. Kaikala is the recipient of the 2011 Raghupathi Venkaiah Award. He made his debut in 1959 when he was first noticed by D. L. Narayana, who offered him a role in his film Sipayi Koothuru directed by Changayya.

He was last seen in Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi (2009) and NTR Kathanayakudu (2019). He also presented the blockbuster ‘KGF’ in Telugu.

