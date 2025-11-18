'Legends': Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj pose for an epic selfie

Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, recently kick-started its promotions after the official title was revealed at the Globetrotter event. Now, the lead actors have been spotted together in an awe-inspiring picture moment, captured by PeeCee herself.

Varanasi co-stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj pose together

Taking to her social media handle, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a few moments from Hyderabad after the Varanasi team interacted with the media. Following the interview, the lead actors posed together for an amazing picture, with the actress calling Mahesh and Prithviraj “legends.”

The actress captioned the post, “Working alongside these two legends of the Telugu and Malayalam industries, and coming together for an SS Rajamouli film, is already such a privilege.”

She added, “On top of that, we're promoting our movie with the international media, almost a year ahead of its release! Seeing their reactions and the anticipation building is exciting to say the least. By God's grace, we will live up to your expectations. Jai Shri Ram.”

See the post here:

More about Varanasi

Varanasi is an upcoming epic adventure film starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film features the superstar as a globe-trotting and time-trotting adventurer named Rudhra.

The actor's first look was revealed along with the concept video of Varanasi, where Mahesh appears majestic as he holds a Trishul in his hand.

Watch the glimpse:

Earlier, the makers also unveiled the first looks of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Priyanka portrays Mandakini, with her first poster featuring her wielding a gun while draped in a yellow saree.

Prithviraj, on the other hand, takes on the role of Kumbha, a supervillain with a nefarious vision that threatens everything and everyone in his path.

Varanasi is scheduled to hit theaters in Summer 2027, with reports suggesting a possible March release. While portions of the filming have already taken place across various locations, the entire shoot is expected to span throughout 2026.

Although the main cast has been revealed, more details about the film are yet to be announced by the makers.

ALSO READ: NBK111: Nayanthara to star opposite 65-year-old Nandamuri Balakrishna for Gopichandh Malineni’s period action, reunite after 7 years