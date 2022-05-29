Legends Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan pose for PICS as they spend quality time together
Biggies Rajinikanth & Kamal Haasan posed for a memorable picture as they got together for a fun evening yesterday.
Legendary actors Rajinikanth & Kamal Haasan got clicked under the same roof as they spend a evening to remember with Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj yesterday. While Thalaiva was all smiles in white kurta and mundu, Kamal Haasan accompanied him in a black T-shirt and blue denim.
Check out the pictures below:
Also Read: Kamal Haasan on Vikram's Pan-India dubbing & linguist barrier for Hindi films in South
Credits: Lokesh Kanagaraj Twitter
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!