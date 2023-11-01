Legends unite: Mohanlal, Mammootty and Kamal Haasan spotted at inaugural event of Kerala Piravi celebrations

Every year, November 1st is celebrated as Kerala Piravi, or the day the state of Kerala was officially formed. The State Government organizes celebratory events on the occasion, which usually last for a week, which is kick-started with an opening ceremony.

This year, the chief guests for the inaugural event were three undisputed legends in the field of cinema, Mohanlal, Mammootty and Kamal Haasan. Needless to mention, fans were excited to see the maestros together under the same roof. The three actors were seen in an all-white shirt and mundu outfit, and even addressed the audience gathered for the event. They also clicked pictures with each other, and the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Check out the posts shared by the official page of Keraleeyam 2023:

On the work front

Mohanlal has a plethora of films coming up including Malaikottai Vaaliban, which would be helmed by Lijo Jose Pellisserry. He will also be seen in the much awaited sequel of the 2019 film Lucifer, titled L2: Empuraan, helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Additionally, his own debut directorial, Barroz, in which the Oppam actor stars as well is gearing up for release. The actor will also be a part of Jeethu Joseph’s next, titled Ram, as well as a film with Joshiy, titled Rambaan.

As for Mammootty, he was last seen in the film Kannur Squad, helmed by Roby Varghese. The film was a blockbuster hit, and received much acclaim for his performance as a police officer. The actor will next be seen in Yatra 2, the much awaited sequel of the 2019 film by the same name. He will also be seen in Kaathal: The Core, which also features Jyothika. Apart from that the actor is also scheduled to be a part of a film titled Bazooka, and the horror thriller film Bramayugam.

Kamal Haasan has a busy schedule ahead of him as well. The actor will next be seen in Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD, which is expected to hit the theaters early next year. The actor is also a part of S. Shankar’s Indian 2, which is set to release on Independence Day, next year. The Vikram actor will also be reuniting with Mani Ratnam for a film tentatively titled KH234, as well as a film with H. Vinoth, titled KH233.

