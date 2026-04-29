Lenin: Nagarjuna confirms June 26, 2026 release for Akhil Akkineni’s actioner, to compete with Ram Charan's Peddi

After a brief hiatus, Akhil Akkineni is returning to the big screen with an action entertainer everyone’s excited about. The Murali Kishor Abburu directorial has highly impressed Akhil’s father Nagarjuna. Hence, the South star heaped praise on the actioner, stating that he watched Lenin with “confidence and pride.” On his social media handle, the superstar also mentioned that the movie is hitting cinemas on June 26, 2026. Read on!

Nagarjuna reveals release date for Akhil Akkineni’s Lenin

The anticipation around Akhil Akkineni’s Lenin is at an all-time high. Adding to the excitement, Nagarjuna Akkineni dropped a major update about director Murali Kishor Abburu’s upcoming movie. The veteran superstar took to his handle on X (formerly Twitter) to share high-octane information that has sent fans into a frenzy.

After watching the first cut of the movie, the proud father didn’t hold back his emotions. Nagarjuna confirmed that the mass entertainer is officially locked and loaded for a grand theatrical release on June 26, 2026.

In his tweet, the senior actor mentioned, "Watched the first cut of our film LENIN last night. I say this with confidence and pride… you are about to witness a new AKHIL on June 26 2026. mark the date!!! see you in the theatres."

Check it out:

Fans have been waiting with bated breath for Akhil Akkineni’s next outing, and Nagarjuna’s post comes as a huge relief to them. There have been speculations that the makers will be moving the film’s date to avoid a clash with Ram Charan’s Peddi. For the unversed, director Buchi Babu Sana’s movie is slated for a June 25, 2026, release.

However, the ‘mark the date’ update by the actor’s proud father suggests that the team is confident to lock horns with Ram’s upcoming Telugu-language sports action-drama film.

Lenin is being touted as a career-changing movie for Akhil. The film features rising star Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead, Bharathi. After a break of three years following Agent, the 32-year-old actor is ready to entertain the audience once again with his commanding screen presence.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas jets off to marry Kavya Reddy in Tirupati, groom-to-be looks regal in red attire; Video