Lenin OTT Release: When and where to watch Akhil Akkineni, Bhagyashri Borse's romantic action drama online

Lenin, starring Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse in the lead roles, was released in theatres on July 10, 2026. Now, the film is all set to make its digital debut. Here are the details.

When and where Lenin

Lenin will premiere on the OTT platform ZEE5 and will start streaming online from August 7, 2026. The official update was shared by the platform's social media handle, which read, “The roar begins. A story of love, revenge, and revolution is all set to take over your screens.”

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Official trailer and plot of Lenin

Set in the 1990s in the village of Srirampuram, Lenin follows an orphan named Lenin, who is raised by Jayanthi, a respected widow who treats him as her own son. The village follows a sacred annual Draupadi festival tradition, during which a strict rule prohibits violence.

The story begins with Lenin returning to Srirampuram after serving a long prison sentence, only to find the villagers turning against him. While preparing for the festival, Lenin falls in love with Bharathi, while his foster brother Vasanth is set to marry Bharathi’s elder sister. However, when Bharathi chooses Lenin, Vasanth selflessly supports their relationship.

Soon, hidden rivalries and personal grudges disrupt the fragile peace. As conflicts within the village escalate, a violent incident during the festival breaks the long-standing tradition. Lenin takes the blame to protect his loved ones and spends years in prison.

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Upon his return, Lenin finds Srirampuram trapped in a continuing cycle of conflict. Determined to protect his family and restore peace, he confronts the forces responsible for the village's unrest and sets out to end the generational feud.

Cast and crew of Lenin

Lenin stars Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse in the lead roles, with Sunil, Sivaji, Pramod Panju, Brahmaji, Easwari Rao, Getup Srinu, and others in key roles.

Written and directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, the film is produced by Nagarjuna Akkineni and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banners of Annapurna Studios and Sithara Entertainments. The film features music and background score composed by S. Thaman.

The cinematography is handled by PS Vinod, while Naveen Nooli serves as the editor.

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