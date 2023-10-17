Leo: 4 am show for Vijay’s film? Madras HC to leave the decision to Tamil Nadu government

Today, the Madras High Court which is resided by Justice Anita Sumanth has conveyed its decision over the Leo special screening argument going on. The Madras High Court has said that they will leave the decision for reconsideration with the Tamil Nadu government itself of allowing shows from 7 am, from October 19 to October 24.

The makers of Leo had approached the court to reconsider the previous Government order passed by the Tamil Nadu government restricting the film from having special shows. The decision by the Madras HC for the 4 am show has been refrained from being passed, considering the GO has not been challenged. Moreover, as per the tweet by the industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai, The producer of Leo as well as representatives of the Tamil Nadu theatre owners association are directed to appear before the TN Government officials for talks at 4 pm this evening.

Check out judgement update here

As per reports, the total runtime of the film is estimated to be 2 hours and 44 minutes long, taking into consideration the approximate interval time, the time required for cleaning and the mandatory gap between every 2 shows. The total time required for each show would come up to 3 hours and 45 minutes.

Therefore, the collective time of 5 shows would be 18 hours and 45 minutes while the GO only grants shows from 9 am to 1:30 am, which only comes around to 16 hours and 30 minutes. Neighbouring states like Kerala and Karnataka have permitted 4 am shows, seeing the huge demand for the film’s release. The final calls for Leo's special permissions will only be known after the talks happening today evening.

High demand for Leo's release

The bookings for Leo are currently going in full swing. The film which is hitting the big screens in just a matter of two days is exceeding all existing records in domestic centers and international centers as well. It is expected that the film might collect a tremendous amount on its opening day as it is the most anticipated movie of this year.

Recently, director Lokesh Kanagaraj also in an interview asked and appealed to the audience that they all come to watch the movie with a ‘clean mindset.’ He disclosed how the movie is really hyped up and it’ll be better for the audience to enjoy it with such a clear mind. The director also reiterated that all audiences of the film should not miss out on the first 10 minutes of the movie as it was extensively worked on by around 3000 crew members. The film starring Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja and more is releasing in theatres on October 19th.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: LEO: Lokesh Kanagaraj appeals viewers prior Vijay starrer’s release; pleads to watch it with 'clean mindset'