Leo: Actor Denzil Smith has THIS to say about working with Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj

Denzil Smith is one of the plethora of talented actors who are a part of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo. The actor has appeared in several notable films, like Tenet, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, The Lunchbox, The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, and Viceroy's House. There is little to no information about any of the characters in Leo, including the one portrayed by Denzil Smith.

In a recent media interaction, the actor talked about working with Leo and, most importantly, about working with Thalapathy Vijay. Denzil Smith shared that he was very touched and impressed by the dedication that the Master actor showcased during the shoot. The actor also revealed that he filmed the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial for three days, and all his combination scenes were with Thalapathy Vijay.

Denzil Smith talks about working with Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj in Leo

Not just Vijay, Denzil Smith also heaped praise on Lokesh Kanagaraj. He revealed that Lokesh was always very clear about what he wanted, and therefore there was zero confusion while shooting scenes. The actor went on to state that it was a pleasure to work with Vijay. Additionally, Denzil Smith used the word fantabulous to describe Leo. For the uninitiated, Leo will be the first time that Denzil Smith works in a Tamil film.

Every time an actor or crew member involved in Leo speaks about the film, the anticipation for the Thalapathy Vijay starrer doubles. It is clear that the Leo team has huge expectations for the film. As Leo is filled with a team who are all at the top of their game, the anticipation seems valid.

Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo will be released in October

Leo is certainly the most anticipated film at the moment in Tamil cinema. After Vikram, Lokesh Kanagaraj is the most hyped director in the Tamil film industry, and therefore, Leo is expected to be on par with his previous projects. The film consists of an ensemble cast including Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Mysskin.

There are rumors of other popular faces making a cameo in Leo, but there has been no official confirmation regarding who they will be.

