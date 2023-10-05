Leo: Arjun Sarja flaunts his swag as Harold Das in new poster of Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s actioner

Leo, the mass action thriller that stars Thalapathy Vijay in the titular role, is gearing up for its grand theatrical release in a couple of weeks. The highly anticipated project, which is helmed by hitmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, has already garnered the attention of Tamil cinema audiences with its promising posters, and songs.

The makers of Leo have been treating the fans of Thalapathy Vijay by dropping a series of posters featuring the leading man on social media, from the last few days. Recently, the team also kickstarted revealing the character posters of the rest of the star cast, including Bollywood's senior superstar Sanjay Dutt, and celebrated actor Arjun Sarja.

Arjun Sarja flaunts his swag as Harold Das in Leo

Recently, the makers of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial took to the official social media handles of Sun TV and production banner Seven Screen Studio and revealed Arjun Sarja's much-awaited character poster from the movie. In the highly promising poster, the senior actor who is set to play the character Harold Das in the movie is seen flaunting his much-famous onscreen swag in all its glory.

In the poster, Arjun Sarja seen with a rugged look, in a black shirt, which he paired with a lazy hairdo, a cross pendant, and a burning cigarette in his hand. Even though nothing much has been revealed about the celebrated actor's character Harold Das, the surname suggests that both his character, and Sanjay Dutt's character Anthony Das are connected to the titular character Leo Das, played by Thalapathy Vijay.

Have a look at Arjun Sarja's character poster, below:

About Leo

Leo marks the second onscreen collaboration of Thalapathy Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj, after the massive success of Master, which was released in 2021. Trisha Krishnan is playing the female lead opposite Vijay in the movie, thus sharing the screen with the actor after a long gap of over 15 years.

Sanjay Dutt is said to be playing the lead antagonist in Leo, which features a stellar star cast including Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Anurag Kashyap, Mansoor Ali Khan, Mysskin, Manobala, Babu Antony, Priya Anand, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Jaffer Sadiq, Sandy Master, and many others in the supporting roles. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer is bankrolled by the prestigious banner Seven Screen Studios.

ALSO READ: LEO: Thalapathy Vijay starrer makers announce U/A certification of Lokesh Kanagaraj film