Leo audio launch CANCELLED: Makers of Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s actioner release official statement

Leo, the highly anticipated mass action film which stars Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, is gearing up for a grand theatrical release, this October. The project marks Tamil cinema's biggest crowd-puller's second collaboration with the talented filmmaker, Lokesh Kanagaraj, after the massive success of the 2021-released film, Master.

Earlier, it was confirmed that the makers of Leo are planning to conduct a star-studded audio launch event for the Thalapathy Vijay starrer, at the Nehru indoor stadium in Chennai, on September 30, Sunday. It was also confirmed that along with Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj, the entire star cast and crew members of the film will attend the event. But sadly, now the much-awaited event has been canceled.

Leo audio launch is canceled

The makers of Leo recently took to the official Twitter handle of production banner Seven Screen Studio and confirmed that the audio launch of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer has been canceled. However, the production team insisted that the decision had nothing to do with 'political pressure' as the rumor mills suggest.

"Considering overflowing passes requests & safety constraints, we have decided not to conduct the Leo Audio Launch. In respect of the fans' wishes, we will keep you engaged with frequent updates. P.S. As many would imagine, this is not due to political pressure or any other reasons," reads the official statement of Leo makers.

Have a look at Seven Screen Studios' Twitter post, below:

