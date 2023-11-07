Leo BTS: THIS unseen photo of Thalapathy Vijay and Kamal Haasan with Lokesh Kanagaraj is priceless

Leo, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently running successfully in theaters. The film which was produced by SS Lalit Kumar was also co-produced by Thalapathy Vijay’s manager Jagadish Palanisamy. As Kamal Haasan is celebrating his 69th birthday today (November 7), Leo co-producer Jagadish Palanisamy shared an unseen photo of Thalapathy Vijay with the Vikram 2 actor.

Sharing an unseen picture from the behind-the-scenes of Leo, Jagadish dropped a heartfelt birthday wish for Kamal Haasan. The picture features both Kamal Haasan and Thalapathy Vijay along with Lokesh Kanagaraj and both the producers. The photo dates back to one of the dubbing sessions of the film Leo.

Jagadish Palanisamy drops unseen PIC of Kamal Haasan and Thalapathy Vijay

Sharing the photo on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Jagadish wrote, “I have always known you as a Legend as far as my memory goes back. I was fortunate to spend time with you and was immensely surprised to see how down to earth you approach each and every aspect. Wishing you a happy birthday @ikamalhaasan sir. a LEGEND forever.”

For the unversed, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s second collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay was the film Leo. The film was the 3rd installment to the director’s cinematic universe called Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

In the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, Karthi starrer Kaithi was the first instalment which was followed by Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram, both directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Leo marking the 3rd instalment also served an easter egg in the form of Kamal Haasan’s voice cameo at the tail-end of the film featuring the character Vikram.

This picture that has surfaced on social media has heightened the expectation and anticipation for what is next in the cinematic universe, possibly how the films would rope in various big stars of Tamil cinema into a single project, in the near future.

More about the LCU

Before the release of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo, Lokesh Kanagraj announced that he’ll be working next with Rajinikanth in the tentatively titled film, Thalaivar 171.

The film which is expected to be another big project for Lokesh, supposedly roping in Raghava Lawrence as the main antagonist is said to be a standalone movie outside the LCU connect.

Furthermore, Lokesh would thereafter work in the film Kaithi 2, starring Karthi in the lead role which he has confirmed would bring in all the leading actors of the LCU. Thereafter, it is expected that he will work on Vikram 2 and a prequel movie for Rolex. Additionally, there are rumors that there will also be Leo 2 but this has not been confirmed yet.

