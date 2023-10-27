LEO BTS: Trisha shares never-before-seen pictures from sets of Thalapathy Vijay starrer; watch GLIMPSE

Trisha Krishnan is currently basking in the success of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film which was met with mixed to positive reviews is collecting substantial amounts in the box office and is having packed shows.

Now, Trisha has shared some never-before-seen images and glimpses from the sets of Leo, capturing some gorgeous and fun moments they had during the filming of the movie.

Watch the BTS glimpse from the sets of Leo

The shots from the glimpse showcase Trisha enjoying several moments from the film’s set, looking absolutely gorgeous in her costumes from the movie and enjoying some time with her between shots.

The pictures shared also have actors Mathew Thomas and Baby Iyal who played Trisha’s children in the film. In conclusion, a picture of Trisha, Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh enjoying a break can also be seen. The whole video had the music of Lokiverse 2.0 playing in the background giving the vibe of the entire film.

Sharing the glimpse on her official X (formerly Twitter) account, Trisha wrote “Taking pictures is savouring life intensely every hundredth of a second #bts #leo”

Trisha’s Workfront

In Leo, Trisha Krishnan played the leading role as the wife of Thalapathy Vijay’s character Parthiban who lives in the backdrops of Himachal Pradesh with his loving family. The film which has an ensemble cast which includes actors like Gautham Vasudev Menon, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, Sandy Master, Madonna Sebastian and many more is running successfully in theaters.

The film which marked the on-screen return of the Thalapathy Vijay-Trisha pair after some cult hits like Ghilli and Thirupachi really riled up the enthusiasm for Vijay fans all over.

Furthermore, Trisha Krishnan is again joining Ajith Kumar for the actor’s 62nd movie titled VidaaMuyarchi which will be directed by Magizh Thirumeni. This also marks the reunion of both actors after their 2015 film Yennai Arindhaal, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon.

