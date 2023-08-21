Leo cast member compares climax of Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha starrer to Avengers: Endgame

Now that Nelson Dilipkumar’s Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer has been released to a unanimously great response from all corners, all eyes are now on Leo. The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed film starring Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha in the lead roles has been heavily looked forward to by Tamil cinema lovers. There are many reasons why the film has been so eagerly anticipated, including the star-studded cast and the exciting updates that keep coming regarding Leo.

Leo’s cast has time and again shared updates about the film, which has only added to the intrigue of the fans. Now, actor Arunodhayan has spoken about the film in an interview, which confirms that Leo’s whole team is extremely excited about what they have created.

Actor Arunodhayan compares the climax of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo to Avengers: Endgame

Actor Arunodhayan, who had previously appeared in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s films before Leo, stated in an interview that the last 20 minutes of the film will be a blast. He has compared the Lokesh Kaanagaraj-directed film’s climax to Avengers: Endgame. The comparison has inadvertently paved the way for many more assumptions by the fans.

His comments are being considered by the fans as an indication that Leo will definitely be a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, or the LCU, as they call it. Arunodhayan further said in his interview that Leo’s climax will be very long, as in, the last entire half hour of the film will be its climax. Lokesh has certainly adopted more grandeur after every film of his, and it is certainly exciting to find out what he will have in store for the fans with Leo.

Advertisement

The actor shared that the way Lokesh treated the Leo climax was similar to the way the Avengers: Endgame climax was treated. He further shared that there will be a lot of surprises awaiting fans when the film releases. After Arunodhayan's statement, the discourse surrounding the possible cameo appearances in Leo has resurfaced again on the Internet.

Will it be Karthi, Suriya, or even Kamal Haasan that is going to come back to be a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe? Only time will tell. There has been an enormous buzz regarding the possible cameo appearances in the film with names of many popular actors being thrown into the mix including Ram Charan, Chiyaan Vikram and Dhanush.

ALSO READ: Viral video: Crowd creates ruckus during the live performance at AR Rahman's concert in Coimbatore