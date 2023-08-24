Leo: Details about Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Sarja's power-packed scene REVEALED

Just when we thought that the excitement surrounding Leo could not be any higher, there came another update regarding the film. Lokesh Kanagaraj’s second outing with Thalapathy Vijay has been in the news for all the right reasons. The filmmaker has himself stated that Leo will be a 100% Lokesh film. Before the release of his and Vijay’s first film together, Lokesh Kanagaraj had said that the movie would be 50% his and 50% Vijay's.

Master was one of the best-received films among the recent movies released in Tamil cinema that fell into the category of an out-and-out mainstream entertainer and had a huge star as the lead. If Lokesh had managed to achieve that feat with a 50% Lokesh film, one can only wonder what the director would do with Leo. The stunt master for Leo, Thavasi Raj, has spoken about the film. And, his statement has managed to build more excitement regarding the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial.

Stunt Master Thavasi Raj talks about Leo scene where Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Sarja appear together

In an interview with IndiaGlitz Tamil, Leo’s stunt master Thavasi Raj touched upon the big scene in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo in which Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Sarja will appear together on screen. Thavasi Raj said, "It is on a different level. Just wait for it. It is a big scene, and we will have to wait in order to watch the big scene."

He seemed very confident about the scene and further reiterated the impact that the scene would have on the audience. Thavasi Raj also revealed that every scene in Leo will be a trailer shot. He further stated that the film would be similar to Vikram, which had three big stars together on screen. In Vikram, Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil created an impact when they came together. From Thavasi Raj’s words, it is clear that Leo will also have a similar impact.

He also revealed that while watching Leo, we would not be able to differentiate between the introduction, interval, and climax, as the entire film is going to be terrific. Thavasi Raj added that when the audience watches Leo, they will be on the edge of their seats, and their attention will not be diverted at all.

