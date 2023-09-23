Leo: Did actor Mahendran drop hints on Thalapathy Vijay's opening scene?

Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film, Leo, which is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has been the talk of the town. The film marks the second collaboration between the actor-director duo, after the 2021 action film Master. The film is set to hit the theaters on 19th October, and as the date is approaching, the makers of the film are letting out more and more information related to the film.

In the latest buzz related to the film, actor Mahendran apparently said at a college event that he has seen the introduction scene of Thalapathy Vijay in Leo. He described the scene as ‘terrific’.

A loose translation of his speech would be:

‘I’d met Lokesh Kanagaraj recently, around 10 days back. He was at his editing studio and that’s where I met him. I saw this photo, a terrific poster, and I asked him (Lokesh) “what is this?”. He told me that the editing of Thalapathy Vijay’s opening scene was going on. He asked me if I wanted to watch it. I said “No, if I do, then people will start bugging me, and I might accidentally reveal something. After that I’ll escape, you can’t ask me anything.” He replied saying “No no, you watch it, but you can’t talk about it to anyone. That’s your punishment.” To be honest, I’ve watched the first five minutes of Thalapathy’s entry.'

Check out the video below:

Actor Mahindran has previously appeared in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s 2021 film Master. He played the younger version of the character played by Vijay Sethupathi, named Bhavani.

More about Leo

Apart from the Mersal actor, the film also features an ensemble cast, including Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, Mathew Thomas, Priya Anand, and more in prominent roles. The music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and Manoj Paramahamsa was incharge of the cinematography department.

As part of its promotions, the makers of the film have already released 4 posters of the film, in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi. Apart from this, it is rumored that the audio launch of the event would take place on September 30th. However there is no official confirmation regarding this.

