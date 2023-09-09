Leo: Did the Thalapathy Vijay Starrer's THIS actor spill the beans on the film's crucial single shot sequence?

With movies like Kaithi, Master and Vikram, Lokesh Kanagaraj has quickly become a household name, and one of the most sought-after directors in the Tamil industry. Now, the director is all geared up for the release of his fifth feature, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan and more. Ever since its announcement, the question that has been on every fan’s mind is whether the film will be a part of the Loki Cinematic Universe!

Talking to Rednool in an interview, actor Ramakrishnan, who plays a pivotal role in the film, shared his experiences about the film set.

He said that the set of Leo was one of the most friendly sets he has been in, stating that Lokesh Kanagaraj was as hospitable as he could get. He would explain every scene to the crew as well, get opinions from the actors, and even edit the rough cuts himself on the spot. In fact, in one such situation, Lokesh himself edited the song Naa Ready on the spot, and screened it for the entire crew, including Thalapathy Vijay.

Actor Ramakrishnan Spills the beans about a Single Shot Action Sequence

The Maamannan actor also said that he would be seen on screen for 20 to 30 minutes in the film, where he will be seen with Thalapathy Vijay as well. The actor said he would also be seen in a single shot fight scene in a factory. Talking about the fight scene, Ramakrishnan added that Anbariv were visionaries when it comes to action and stunt sequences. He said that they knew exactly what they wanted, and knew how to make each fight a different one than what they had choreographed earlier.

The actor also said that the film will be something totally different, giving the audience something they have not experienced before.

With the film all set to release, next month, the hype related to it only keeps growing as more and more information related to it becomes public.

ALSO READ: Leo: Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj's film to follow the trend of Salaar and Pushpa?