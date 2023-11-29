Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj announces his first film as producer; here's everything you want to know

Lokesh Kanagaraj is undeniably one of the most demanded directors at present, not just in Tamil cinema, but all over the country. The filmmaker is currently basking in the success of his latest film Leo, which features Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role.

The filmmaker is now set to be a part of another film, but this time as a producer. The Vikram helmer recently launched his own production house titled G Squad, and also revealed that their first production, titled Fight Club, would be released in December this year. Additionally, it was also revealed that the film would feature actor-director Vijay Kumar in the lead, known for his debut film Uriyadi.

Check out the poster of the film below:

About the Fight Club

It is understood that the film would be helmed by debutant Abbas A Rahmath. Additionally, the music for the film will be composed by Govind Vasantha, while Vicky Nandagopal takes care of the stunt choreography in the film.

What’s next for Lokesh Kanagaraj

Lokesh Kanagaraj is fresh off the success of his latest film Leo, which featured an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin and many more apart from Thalapathy Vijay.

The Kaithi helmer will next be working on Rajinikanth’s upcoming film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 171. The film has been bankrolled by Sun Pictures, and Anirudh Ravichander will be composing the music for the film. It is rumored that Raghava Lawrence and Sivakarthikeyan have been roped in to play prominent roles in the film. Lokesh Kanagaraj had mentioned that he would be taking six months off to focus on the pre-production work of the film. He also added that the film would go on floors by March or April of 2024.

Additionally, Lokesh also has the films that fall under the Lokesh Cinematic Universe in the pipeline, including Kaithi 2 with Karthi, Rolex, which is said to be a standalone film about Suriya’s character from the 2022 film Vikram, and the highly awaited sequel of the Kamal Haasan starrer, titled Vikram 2.

