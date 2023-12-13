Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj reacts on social media after Facebook page gets hacked

Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director of films like Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo was subjected to a recent Facebook hacking where his page on the social media fell prey to an online attack and the director had to take it to his official X (formerly Twitter) platform to convey some clarity.

Taking it X, the director wrote “Hey all, I’m only available on Twitter and Instagram, I do not have or use any other social media accounts. Please feel free to ignore and unfollow any other hoax accounts!”

Check out the official post by the director

The director is currently gearing up to release his maiden production venture, Fight Club, and his Facebook page is mostly used for sharing movie updates. In contrast, he mostly uses his X for interacting with users more frequently.

The director was last seen this year with his film Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay in their second collaboration together after their first project in 2021 called Master.

The film which was an adaptation of David Cronenberg’s A History of Violence was a huge hit in the theaters even though the film was criticized for its second half due to the lengthy screenplay. The film however broke the good guy hero trope image of the superstar, earning him praise for his acting in it.

The film also had an ensemble cast of actors like Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Sandy Master, and many more. The film which was released back in October is currently streaming on Netflix.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s work front

Lokesh Kanagaraj will be next seen working with Superstar Rajinikanth for a standalone film tentatively called Thalaivar 171. The film which is bankrolled by Sun Pictures will be musically developed by Anirudh Ravichander with the Anbariv duo handling the action. The film’s casting is still underway with names like Raghava Lawrence, Sivakarthikeyan, and Kaaka Kaaka fame going around.

Recently, it was revealed by LCU actor Narain who plays the role of Inspector Bejoy in Kaithi and Vikram that Lokesh has completed a 10-minute short film that will serve as the origin story of the LCU. The short film is said to take place prior to the events of Kaithi, serving as a prequel for the universe. The actor also revealed that Lokesh is currently in preparation for his next film with Rajinikanth and will begin shooting for Kaithi 2, once he finishes it.

Currently, Rajinikanth is shooting for his next film Vettaiyan with director TJ Gnanavel, whose makers released a birthday special teaser video yesterday.

