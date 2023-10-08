Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj reacts to Thalapathy Vijay’s trailer dialogue controversy: ‘I’ll take all blame’

Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj, one of the most loved actor-director combos of contemporary Tamil cinema, are reuniting for the upcoming action thriller Leo. The project, which is slated to hit the theatres on October 19, Thursday, has been garnering the attention of Tamil movie audiences across the globe with its stunning teaser which was released recently.

However, a particular dialogue mouthed by leading man Thalapathy Vijay's character Parthiban in the Leo trailer did not go well with a section of the audience. In the scene, the character, who is seen venting out to his wife, played by Trisha Krishnan, addresses his enemy with a cuss word. However, director Lokesh Kanagaraj addressed the controversy in his recent interview with Cinema Vikatan YouTube.

Lokesh Kanagaraj reacts to Thalapathy Vijay's Leo trailer dialogue controversy

When Lokesh Kanagaraj was asked about his reaction to the controversy surrounding Thalapathy Vijay's dialogue from the Leo trailer, the director simply stated that it is not said by the character, but by his character, Parthiban. According to the filmmaker, the usage of that cuss word was necessary in that scene, as it would help in conveying the protagonist's exact emotions, to the audience. Interestingly, Lokesh also added that he would take all the blame for including such a dialogue in the movie.

"For that movie and that scene, that word and emotion was needed. We utter some words out of anger at times, this is that. And when we were about to shoot that scene, Thalapathy Vijay asked me 'Is this okay? or will it go wrong if I say this?' Then, I convinced him that it was the correct thing for that character to do, for that scene. And I'll take all the blame. It was not mouthed by actor Thalapathy Vijay. It is said by Parthiban, his character in Leo," explained director Lokesh.

