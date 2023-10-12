Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj reveals THIS Thalapathy Vijay character is his all-time favorite

Lokesh Kanagaraj, the renowned Tamil filmmaker is currently busy promoting his highly anticipated upcoming directorial venture, Leo. The actioner, which stars leading star Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on October 19, Thursday. Interestingly, director Lokesh Kanagaraj recently appeared on The Route X (formerly Twitter) handle for a quick rapid-fire session and answered quite a few fun questions. When he was asked about his all-time favorite character, the filmmaker named a popular role by Thalapathy Vijay.

Lokesh Kanagaraj calls Thalapathy Vijay's character JD from Master his all-time favorite

The Leo director, who answered the rapid-fire questions on The Route X handle, made some interesting revelations about his filmmaking journey. "Which movie characters are your all-time favorite ones?" read one of the questions asked in the segment. "Almost all I've written. But particularly, I would say JD," revealed Lokesh Kanagaraj, leaving the fans of Thalapathy Vijay highly excited.

For the unversed, Tamil cinema's biggest crowd-puller essayed the character John Durairaj aka JD in the 2021-released blockbuster Master, which marked his first onscreen collaboration with the talented filmmaker. Thalapathy Vijay, who has been mostly playing single-dimensional, flawless characters at that point in his career, stunned the audiences with his portrayal of the flawed, alcoholic college professor in Master. JD is unarguably one of the most well-written characters ever essayed by Vijay on the silver screen.

ALSO READ: Lokesh Kanagaraj narrated Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 171 story to Thalapathy Vijay; THIS is how Leo actor reacted