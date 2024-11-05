Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj says he is 'huge fan' of Aamir Khan; shares if they are planning a film together

Lokesh Kanagaraj is a filmmaker known for helming movies like Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo. While he has worked with several biggies of the South Indian film industry, the acclaimed director intends to collaborate with Bollywood star Aamir Khan. In a recent interview, Lokesh stated that he is a huge fan of Mr Perfectionist, adding that there are chances of them working together.

Lokesh Kanagaraj spoke with The Hollywood Reporter India about his journey in the film industry, his experiences working with stars like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, and his upcoming potential collaborations. When quizzed about whether he is thinking of working with Aamir Khan soon, the Leo director stated that they’re talking.

He further added, “I am a huge fan of Aamir Khan” stating that when his last movie Laal Singh Chaddha released, the Bollywood star called him and they watched the film in Chennai. Not just that, Lokesh also gave him feedback on Advait Chandan’s comedy-drama film and stated what he liked about the 2022 film.

After that, whenever the two get some time in Mumbai or Chennai, they try to meet and even have conversations about films. “There are chances, but I have commitments. So, if everything goes well, then why not (work) on a concept? I’d love it,” the South Indian filmmaker concluded on a positive note.

Recently, the Master director attended the screening of the Kavin-starrer movie Bloody Beggar. During the event, he was quizzed about making Leo 2 with Thalapathy Vijay. Responding to the query, he stated that only ‘Vijay Anna’ could decide that. If he agrees, he will definitely make the anticipated film.

His question has been visiting the minds of cinema lovers especially because the Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo ended on a cliffhanger. Viewers were convinced that a sequel to the blockbuster film was in the making. While that still remains a mystery, Lokesh clarified at the same press event that the shoot for the Rajinikanth starrer Coolie is progressing smoothly, with only two more schedules left to wrap.

The film is also set to feature veteran stars like Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in key roles. However, the audience will have to wait a little longer to finally know the movie’s release date.

