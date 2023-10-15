Leo: Director Lokesh Kanagaraj says Thalapathy Vijay starrer has ‘template' story; drops major updates

Leo, the upcoming action thriller that features Thalapathy Vijay in the titular role, is gearing up for its grand theatrical release on October 19, Thursday. While, the leading man, as always, has been staying away from the promotional activities, director Lokesh Kanagaraj has been totally busy promoting his ambitious movie, these days.

In a recent interview with Cinema Expres YouTube, director Lokesh Kanagaraj extensively spoke about the Thalapathy Vijay starrer, and dropped some interesting updates. Surprisingly, the filmmaker who is best known for creating some path-breaking action films, stated that Leo has a 'template story' that is familiar to the audiences in many ways.

Lokesh Kanagaraj opens up about Leo story

During his chat with the Cinema Express YouTube channel, Lokesh Kanagaraj was asked about the Leo trailer, which has a narrative that is similar to how a movie typically unfolds, with a specific first half and a second half. The filmmaker, who revealed that it was a planned attempt, added that he wanted the trailer to convey exactly what the Thalapathy Vijay starrer is about - with the first act, second act, and third act.

"With Vikram, I attempted a non-linear narrative. But Leo is not a non-linear movie, but it has a linear narrative. The story of this movie is quite familiar to Tamil cinema. But we wanted to try and tell the story differently," revealed the filmmaker in his interview with Cinema Express. "I've felt that a lot more can be added to such stories, and it can be made quite more exciting. And I wanted to make a big star like Thalapathy Vijay act in such a story. Obviously, it is a template story. But the experience that you get in theatre - that will be different," he further added.

About Leo

As reported earlier, Thalapathy Vijay is playing the roles of Parthiban, a simple family man, and Leo Das, a dreaded gangster in the movie, which marks his second collaboration with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Trisha Krishnan is appearing as the female lead opposite Vijay in the movie.

The mass actioner features a stellar star cast including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Mansoor Ali Khan, Babu Antony, Mathew Thomas, Sandy Master, and many others in supporting roles. Anirudh Ravichander has composed songs and the original score for Leo.

