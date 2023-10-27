LEO: Enraged moviegoer rips theater screen during film in unruly outburst

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo's triumphant journey encountered an unforeseen twist in the United States. A shocking video went viral, depicting an angry viewer dismantling a theatre screen, effectively cautioning other distributors and exhibitors to avoid any association with Pharsfilms, one of the film's US distributors.

Such incidents are exceedingly rare in the American market, which has played a pivotal role in bolstering Vijay's recent blockbuster releases. Leo, Thalapathy Vijay's latest cinematic offering, has been a captivating subject from its initial announcement.

Watch the video below:

The controversy has ignited the curiosity of industry insiders and ardent fans alike, who eagerly await the response of the Leo team to this unique situation in the USA. Despite this unexpected obstacle, the film has already surpassed 4 million USD in the United States, a remarkable achievement that surpasses the performances of Hollywood giants like Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" at the US box office.

The film's anticipation was further fuelled by the resounding success of Kamal Hassan's blockbuster movie Vikram and the establishment of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

Leo graced the silver screen on October 19th, and its journey has been nothing short of a sensational box office phenomenon, surging beyond the 400-crore mark in global earnings. Early indicators suggest that Leo is poised not only for triumph within India but also on the international stage.

While Thalapathy Vijay has been super busy in preparations for his upcoming venture, Thalapathy-68, alongside Venkat Prabhu, Leo director Lokesh Kanakaraj has been diligently promoting his movie. His recent visit to Palakkad in Kerala for promotional activities witnessed an enthusiastic reception from the masses.

Leo's success demonstrates Thalapathy Vijay's widespread popularity and the increasing prominence of South Indian films worldwide. As the cinematic journey of Leo continues, it leaves enthusiasts and fans eagerly awaiting the resolution of the screen dismantling incident, while simultaneously celebrating the film's remarkable success in the US and beyond. The film's impact transcends borders, bringing South Indian cinema to the forefront of global recognition, and it remains a compelling narrative, both on and off the screen.

ALSO READ: LEO BTS: Trisha shares never-before-seen pictures from sets of Thalapathy Vijay starrer; watch GLIMPSE