Leo FDFS: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Anirudh Ravichander greet audience of Thalapathy Vijay starrer; Perform Badass for them

Thalapathy Vijay’s much awaited film Leo finally hit the silver screens today. Audience members who decided to visit the famous Rohini Theater in Koyambedu were in for a surprise as they were greeted by none other than the film’s helmer, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and the music composer, Anirudh Ravichander.

The makers of the film spoke to the audience after the first half of the film, and thanked them for their love and support. They also reiterated the love that they hold for the fans. The music composer also performed the hit song Badass from the film. The video was shared by the theater in their social media page.

Trisha Krishnan surprises fans

Earlier today, it was reported that the lead actress Trisha Krishnan had also surprised fans at Rohini Theater. She was seen wearing a white t-shirt, with the word “NYC” printed on it, paired with blue denim jeans. She was also seen sporting a pair of brown tinted shades, that elevated her entire look. Additionally, the actress also donned a smartwatch and a golden bangle.

Not to mention, fans were beyond excited to see their favorite stars in the same theater as them, and spending their time with them to watch the film. Anirudh’s rendition of Badass was welcomed well by the audience, who sang the song along with him.

More about Leo

Leo marks the second collaboration between Lokesh Kanagaraj and Thalapathy Vijay, after the 2021 action flick Master. The film features an ensemble cast including Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Mathew Thomas, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, and many more. The film has been bankrolled by SS Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy under the banner of Seven Screen Studio.

After the first couple of shows, the film has garnered mixed to positive reviews. The audience seems to be divided about the second half of the film, with some calling it a great film, while the others naming it just another action flick. There also seems to be a unanimous conclusion that Thalapathy Vijay’s performance in the film is one of his career best.

A much more standardized result about the film can be made by the end of the day when a larger set of audience have watched the film. However, one thing is for sure, the film is playing to packed theaters, and is creating records worldwide.

