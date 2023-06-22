Leo First Look: Thalapathy Vijay takes Internet by storm with his fierce avatar in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film

Thalapathy Vijay, the biggest crowd-puller of the Tamil cinema is celebrating his 49th birthday. The star is currently busy with the final round filming of Leo, the highly anticipated gangster drama that marks his reunion with the talented filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. The movie, which will mark Vijay and Lokesh's second collaboration after the massive success of Master, has already garnered attention with some promising updates. On the special occasion of Thalapathy Vijay's birthday, the makers treated the fans and cine-goers with the Leo first look poster.

Thalapathy Vijay looks fierce in Leo first look poster

The highly promising first look poster of Leo, which is now going viral on social media, features Thalapathy Vijay in his fierce, action hero avatar. The popular star is seen performing a high voltage fight sequence with a blood-coated hammer in his hand, while an equally fierce wolf is seen standing beside him. From the first look poster, it is confirmed that the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is going to be a complete treat for the audiences, who love out-and-out action films.

"#LeoFirstLook is here! Happy Birthday @actorvijay anna! Elated to join hands with you again na! Have a blast!," wrote director Lokesh, who released the Leo first look poster on his official Twitter handle. Earlier, the filmmaker confirmed that more updates of the film are in store for the audiences on the special occasion of Vijay's 49th birthday.

Check out Leo first look poster below:

