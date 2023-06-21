Leo first look to be released on Thalapathy Vijay's birthday; Fans hope it will be a part of the LCU

There are many films at the moment that movie lovers are eagerly waiting for. Perhaps the anticipation for none of these films will match that of Thalapathy Vijay's Leo. Now, there has been official confirmation that the promo for the film will be released on the occasion of the Thuppaki actor’s birthday on June 22, 2023.

Along with the wait for the film, fans are also very interested in knowing whether the film will be a part of the LCU, short for the Lokesh Kanagaraj Universe. The Kaithi director has created a universe of his own, and fans are hoping that Thalapathy Vijay will get to be a part of the LCU.

Thlapathy Vijay to enter LCU

The wait is finally over. The first look of Leo is set to release at 12 am on June 22, 2023, on the occasion of Thalapathy Vijay's birthday. Along with it, there are questions being raised about whether the film will be a part of the LCU or not.

Lokesh had himself said before that if Leo is indeed part of the LCU, then there would be an LCU tag specified in the poster of the film. Well, it's safe to say then that the anticipation for the first look is not just shared by Vijay fans but also by fans of the other stars that are part of LCU.

The homegrown universe created by Lokesh Kanagaraj is already quite star-studded with the presence of big names like Karthi, Suriya, and Kamal Haasan. The addition of another superstar like Vijay to the mix will only help to generate more curiosity about what the director will do next with the universe and who is going to be the new addition to this world.

Earlier this year, when actresses Vasanthi and Maya Krishnan were spotted on the sets of Leo, the anticipation for it to be set in the same universe grew even more.

About Leo

Leo is the 67th film of Thalapathy Vijay. Leo has an ensemble cast alongside Thalapathy that includes Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Mansoor Ali Khan. Add Anirudh’s chartbusting music to the mix, and you have a sureshot entertainer.

