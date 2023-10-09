Leo first review out? Anirudh Ravichander’s reaction to Thalapathy Vijay actioner leaves netizens excited

Leo, the action thriller that stars Thalapathy Vijay in the titular role, is unarguably one of the most anticipated Indian films to hit the theatres in October. The project, which is helmed by the talented filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, has created quite a stir on social media with its intriguing official teaser, which was dropped on social media a couple of days back.

Interestingly, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer is now garnering the attention of netizens again, with the speculations on its first review doing rounds on social media. Anirudh Ravichander, the music composer of Leo recently took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and reacted to the movie, leaving the film fanatics both curious and deeply excited.

Anirudh Ravichander reviews Leo?

The supremely talented musician recently took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and dropped a post, that reads "Leo (fire, sparkles, and winning trophy emojis)." Anirudh Ravichander's post has left the film fanatics who have been eagerly waiting for the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, as well as the Thalapathy Vijay fans, very excited.

The cine-goers feel that the music director might have watched the final copy of the action thriller, and is highly impressed with how the film has turned out. The netizens believe that Anirudh Ravichander's post is clearly the first review of Leo, and indicates that the much-awaited project is going to be a sure-shot blockbuster.

Check out Anirudh's X (formerly Twitter) post, below:

When Anirudh reacted to Jawan and Jailer

For the unversed, Anirudh Ravichander had made similar posts for quite a few films including Jawan, his debut Bollywood project that starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, and Jailer, the recently released Rajinikanth starrer, just before the movies hit the theatres.

Both the Atlee directorial and Nelson Dilipkumar project emerged as mega-blockbusters. This has led to the film fanatics believing that the young musician has predicted the success of Leo, with his latest post dedicated to Lokesh Kanagaraj's actioner.

ALSO READ: Leo: Writer Rathna Kumar says Lokesh Kanagaraj’s movie is ‘massive’, even before Anirudh Ravichander’s music