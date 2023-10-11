Leo: Following Thalapathy Vijay starrer canceled Chennai event, makers likely to take THIS step

Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring the unstoppable pair of Vijay and Trisha, is a much-awaited film. The film is all set to release on the 19th of October. The craze surrounding Leo has reached a new level and is still growing. Additionally, new reports have been doing rounds that a promotional event will be hosted in Hyderabad.

Promotional Event in Hyderabad

According to most recent reports, the team behind the movie has been organising a thrilling promotional event scheduled for this week in Hyderabad. Important team members of the film like Lokesh Kanagaraj, Anirudh Ravichander, and others are reported to be attending this occasion. However, an official word regarding the same is not out.

The Leo team originally scheduled an event for Chennai, but unfortunately, it had to be cancelled last minute due to over crowd and demands for tickets.

Live performance by Anirudh Ravichander

On the other side, there are reports that music director Anirudh Ravichander would be performing live at a pre-release event in Telugu. Something that Tamil audience had been eagerly waiting for.

A Star-Studded Gala

In addition to the dynamite duo of Vijay and Trisha, Leo has a stellar cast of actors in the film. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Santi Mayadevi, Mathew Thomas, and Mansoor Ali Khan.

Anirudh Ravichander, a talented musician, serves as the music director for Leo, a film produced by Seven Screen Studios. The movie's music includes five tracks, with two tracks are yet to be released.

Vijay Thalapathy upcoming

Thalapathy Vijay has already begun work on his next project with Venkat Prabhu, which is tentatively titled Thalapathy 68. Many stars from the past and the present generation of Tamil cinema actors might be seen in Vijay's upcoming film. Lates reports suggested that Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, and Thalapathy Vijay have wrapped up filming a musical number for the movie.

