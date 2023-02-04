Leo: Here’s how 67 is a magical number for Trisha Krishnan and Thalapathy Vijay

Leo aka Thalapathy 67, the highly anticipated gangster film that features popular star Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, went on floors recently. The highly anticipated project, which is directed by hitmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, marks VIjay's reunion with the popular South Indian actress Trisha Krishnan , after a long gap of over 14 years. The much-loved onscreen pair of Tamil cinema, who has earlier shared the screen in blockbuster films Gilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Kuruvi, will share the screen for the fifth time, in Leo.

As you may know, Leo was tentatively titled Thalapathy 67 , because this is Thalapathy Vijay's 67th outing in the film industry. However, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is also the 67th project for its leading lady, Trisha Krishnan. The exciting update was revealed on social media recently, and the netizens are simply astonished after getting to know how '67' turned out to be a magical number for the lead pair of Leo, Trisha, and Vijay. The exciting update was soon confirmed by the leading lady herself, through her official Instagram handles. Trisha Krishnan shared the posts that celebrate her 67th outing in the film industry.

About Leo

Thalapathy Vijay is said to be playing a gangster in his mid-40s in Leo, which is touted to be an out-and-out action thriller. If the reports are to be believed, Trisha Krishnan will be seen playing the wife of Vijay's character in the film, which features senior Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt as the lead antagonist. Thalapathy 67 features a stellar star cast including Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Priya Anand, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mathew Thomas, Sandy Master, and others in pivotal roles.

Anirudh Ravichander composes the music for the project. Manoj Paramhamsa and Philomin Raj handle the cinematography and editing, respectively. Leo is bankrolled by Lalith Kumar under the prestigious banner, Seven Screen Studio.