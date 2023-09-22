Leo Hindi: Thalapathy Vijay and Sanjay Dutt lock heads, face off for epic battle in NEW poster

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo is gearing up for pan-Indian release and posters in different languages have been unveiled. On Thursday, the Hindi poster of Leo was released featuring Vijay and Sanjay Dutt, who is playing the antagonist. The Hindi poster gives a glimpse of the epic face-off between Vijay and Sanjay.

Thalapathy Vijay vs. Sanjay Dutt's intense face-off in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo

The makers took to X (formerly Twitter) and released a Hindi poster of Leo. Thalapathy Vijay can be seen holding Sanjay’s throat with a fierce look, promising an intense clash and face-off between each other in the film. The fire and explosions in the background intensify the rest of the poster. In the film, Sanjay is playing the role of Antony Das aka Devil, who is the main antagonist. However, there's a twist, he is reportedly also the father of Vijay in the film.

A source close to the film revealed their respective roles and said, "Though the character is modelled as a father on paper, it’s essentially a gangster role. Both Sanjay Dutt and Thalapathy Vijay will be seen as a gangster in the film and share a unique dynamic in Leo."

The poster was accompanied by a tagline that reads, "Keep Calm and Face the Devil."

Leo Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada posters

A few days ago, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada posters of Leo were released on social media. While the Tamil poster featured fire and an intense-looking Vijay armed with a weapon, the Telugu version featured ice and snow, whereas the Kannada showed him in a gun. The taglines in all posters are different.

While the Telugu poster featured the tagline “Keep calm and avoid the battle,” the Kannada version has “Keep calm and plot your escape,” the Tamil poster takes on a different tone, “Keep calm and prepare for battle."

About Leo

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo is said to be part of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Cinematic Universe. Along with Sanjay Dutt and Thalapathy Vijay, Leo also stars an ensemble cast that includes Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Priya Anand, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Mansoor Ali Khan. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the songs and original score. Manoj Paramahamsa is the director of photography. Leo is produced by Lalit Kumar, under the banner Seven Screen Studios. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on October 19, 2023.



