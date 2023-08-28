Leo: Huge crowd gathers around Lokesh Kanagaraj's hotel and roars for updates on Thalapathy Vijay starrer

Lokesh Kanagaraj is arguably the most happening filmmaker in Tamil cinema at the moment. His last release, Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi, was very well received in all corners. As his next film is Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, and Trisha, it is clear Lokesh is certainly a director who has great things ahead of him. As rumors of his possible collaboration with Rajinikanth in Thalaivar 171 are also going around, it is becoming evident that Lokesh is undeniably the first choice of the biggest stars in Tamil cinema.

From being a star filmmaker, Lokesh has transformed into a star himself and enjoys a considerable fan following. The fan craze for the Master director is also huge, and this was evident from a recent incident when he was mobbed by fans.

Crowd gathers around Lokesh Kanagaraj's Pondicherry hotel in huge numbers and roars for Leo updates

Reports suggest that while Lokesh Kanagaraj was staying at a hotel in Pondicherry, the crowd gathered around the hotel in large numbers. The director is said to have checked out of the hotel after staying there for two nights. While he was there, fans who were excited for updates on Leo would allegedly chant and roar for possible Leo updates.

The crowd was so huge that after vacating the hotel, the director could not leave in his car but rather had to leave the hotel on a scooter so as not to be spotted. He later shifted to his car. Even though there was a heavy rush due to the huge crowd while he was leaving, Lokesh Kanagaraj took selfies with a few of the fans. Even then, Lokesh had to quickly leave the place as there were heavy traffic blocks due to the fans gathering in huge numbers.

The incident took place on Sunday evening, August 27. One day prior to that, on Saturday, a crowd surrounded Lokesh while he was walking on Rock Beach. He had to be accompanied by five bodyguards so as to handle the crowds. Ultimately, the crowd got so out of hand that the filmmaker had to cancel his walk midway and leave for his room.

The craze surrounding Leo is evident in the fan craze that has been surrounding Lokesh Kanagaraj. As the film is set to release in a matter of months, all eyes are pointed at Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Leo.

