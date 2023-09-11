Leo: 'I watched the first half and editor has done a fantastic job', reveals producer Lalith Kumar

The Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Seven Screen Studio is all geared up for its release on the 19th of October. With the date fast approaching, fans are slowly starting to get updates related to the film.

The latest update related to the film came from producer Lalith Kumar, who said that he has watched the first half of the film, and that it looks phenomenal. He said this during the first-look launch of Maharaja, the 50th film of actor Vijay Sethupathi.

On stage, the producer confirmed that he watched the first half of the Thalapathy Vijay movie, and that the editor Philomin Raj has done a magnificent job. Adding to it, he also stated that he was a huge fan of the editor.

The producer of films like Tughlaq Durbar, and Mahaan said that as soon as he was done watching the first half, he called director Lokesh Kanagaraj and told him what a wonderful work the editor has done. The director cheekily replied saying he was the director of the film. The duo have previously worked together in the 2021 film Master, which also starred Thalapathy Vijay.

Check out the video of the producer

More About the Film

Leo is all set to be a multi-starrer, featuring an ensemble cast including Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Gautam Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Anurag Kashyap and more. The film is also set to be the third installment in the much anticipated Lokesh Cinematic Universe, or LCU for short, which features Kaithi (2019) and Vikram (2022) so far. The film is also rumored to have Jai Bhim actor Suriya returning to his role as Rolex, and the Kumbalangi Nights actor Fahad Faasil returning as Agent Amar. Both the characters were last seen in the Kamal Hassan starrer Vikram.

ALSO READ: Leo: Did the Thalapathy Vijay Starrer's THIS actor spill the beans on the film's crucial single shot sequence?