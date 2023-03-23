Leo: Kashmir schedule of Thalapathy Vijay's film wraps up; Watch BTS video of crew shooting in 5 degrees

Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo is one of the most talked about films. The first schedule of the film, which took place in Kashmir for a month, is wrapped up. The director announced the pack of the schedule with a special BTS video to give tribute to the crew of Leo.

Lokesh Kanagaraj took to Twitter and shared a BTS video of Kashmir's schedule as a tribute to the crew of Leo, who worked behind the scenes in a chilled 5 to 6 degrees Celsius. The video shows the cast speaking the struggle shooting in the snow and also gave glimpses of how they cooked, ate and etc during the shoot. The director thanked each and every person from the crew for making the Kashmir schedule happen.

Sharing the special tribute video to Leo, Lokesh Kanagaraj wrote, "Massive respect to the cast and crew of #LEO who worked really hard no matter what, in the process of entertaining people.

This tribute is for you all #TheCrewBehindLEO#KashmirScheduleWrap." In fact, the team of Leo also experienced an earthquake while shooting in Kashmir. The 'team took to their Twitter page to share that they are safe.

Watch Thalapthy Vijay's Leo Kashmir schedule video here;

Leo's shoot schedule

Leo, the highly anticipated project which marks the second collaboration of popular star Thalapathy Vijay and renowned director Lokesh Kanagaraj, started rolling in Kashmir at the beginning of 2023. Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Mysskin, Sanjay Dutt, Gautham Vasudev Menon and many others from the cast were part of this schedule in Kashmir.

After more than one month of shooting, director Lokesh Kanagaraj and his team are planning to take a break for 10 to 15 days, before kickstarting the next schedule of Leo. The rest of the portions of the film will be completely shot in Chennai, and the schedule is expected to begin by the second week of April 2023.



About Leo

Thalapathy Vijay is said to be playing a dreaded gangster in the much-awaited film, which is said to be the new installment in director Lokesh Kanagaraj's Lokesh Cinematic Universe aka LCU. Trisha Krishnan is playing the female lead in the movie and Sanjay Dutt is the antagonist.



