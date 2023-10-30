Leo: Lokesh Kanagaraj addresses fan theories; says flashback story of Thalapathy Vijay starrer is ‘fake’

Leo, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer which hit the theatres on October 19, 2023, has successfully broken all pre-existing box office records of the Tamil film industry. The mass actioner, which is helmed by hitmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, is now set to emerge as the all-time highest-grossing movie of Kollywood.

However, Leo has been receiving mixed reviews from the audience who loved the talented filmmaker's previous outings, owing to the underwhelming second half and bizarre flashback story. But a section of fans defended the Thalapathy Vijay starrer, by putting forward some interesting theories. In a recent interview with the Cineulagam YouTube channel, Lokesh Kanagaraj addressed the fan theories and admitted that the flashback story was indeed fake.

*spoilers ahead*

Lokesh Kanagaraj confirms Leo's flashback story is fake

The audiences found the flashback story of Leo, which is narrated by the character Hridayaraj D'Souza (Mansoor Ali Khan) to forest ranger Joshy Andrews (Gautham Vasudev Menon) quite underwhelming. However, some of the cine-goers defended it, pointing out that the narrative never claims that D'Souza is telling the truth.

In his latest interview with the Cineulagam YouTube channel, director Lokesh Kanagaraj admitted that D'Souza was indeed narrating a fake story, and Leo's flashback is something else. According to the filmmaker, the movie had a sequence in which Mansoor Ali Khan's character warns Gautham Menon's Joshy Andrews, that he is about to narrate 'his version' of Leo's story.

However, this sequence was chopped off at the editing table, as the team felt hinting that the flashback is fake just before it begins, might dilute its impact on the audience. Lokesh Kanagaraj also confirmed that only Leo himself can narrate his own story, as Mansoor Ali Khan's character Hridayaraj D'Souza is clearly a man who can't be relied on.

What happens in Leo's flashback?

Joshy Andrews meets Hridayaraj D'Souza in jail to confirm if his friend Parthiban (Thalapathy Vijay) is actually the dreaded gangster Leo Das. However, D'Souza narrates the flashback of the titular character, which suggests that he died in a massive fire accident along with his twin sister Elisa Das (Madonna Sebastian).

The fire was a result of his father Anthony Das (Sanjay Dutt), and uncle Harold Das's (Arjun Sarja) crazy religious practices, that included human sacrifices. Eventually, it is revealed that Parthiban is indeed Leo, who escaped that night.

