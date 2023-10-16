LEO: Lokesh Kanagaraj appeals viewers prior Vijay starrer’s release; pleads to watch it with 'clean mindset'

The highly awaited release of Leo, featuring Thalapathy Vijay, is just days away, and director Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for Vikram, raises expectations. The buzz around the film's premise and its mass appeal has the director personally reaching out to the audience.

Recently, during an interview with television anchor Gobinath on YouTube director Lokesh Kanagaraj requested the audience to come and see the film with a clean mindset. He said, “I know the hype for the movie is really big, and even the technicians who worked in the film are hyping it up very much because they all are also very excited for the film to come out, not to boast or increase the hype about the movie.”

The director also added, “The film is very entertaining. Come watch the film with a clean mindset and without a doubt you’ll leave satisfied after it.” The director also reiterated the fact that all audience should definitely watch the first 10 minutes of the movie because around 3000 people including VFX artists have extensively worked on it and it will deliver a new experience for the audience from our industry.

The hype and anticipation for Leo are definitely on the rise with just three days left till for movie to hit the big screens. The film is expected to be a completely usual template action film from the perspective of its plot but director Lokesh has repeated that the film is from his own writing perspective and has used several experimental techniques to make it unique.

Leo and Lokesh’s next lineups

Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay marks the 2nd collaboration with director Lokesh Kanagaraj after their 2021 film Master. The film which is said to be a gangster action-drama is releasing on 19th of October. More than that, the film also features Trisha Krishnan who is rejoining with Thalapathy after several years. The film has roped in Sanjay Dutt in his Tamil debut film and Action King Arjun Sarja as antagonists of the film. What’s more interesting is that the film is said to be completely different from the previous films of Thalapthy Vijay, with the film not having any intro song, intro fight, or punch dialogues and as such, it would be a new experience for viewers to watch from a Thalapathy movie.

Furthermore, Lokesh Kanagaraj is next set to collaborate with superstar Rajinikanth in his next film, tentatively Thalaivar 171 which is confirmed to be a standalone film and not come under Lokesh Cinematic Universe. The director is also expected to join hands with Prabhas for a potential movie in the future as well.

ALSO READ: Lokesh Kanagaraj clarifies rumors on his film with Prabhas as 'End Game' of LCU